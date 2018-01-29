The report on global wearable camera market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the wearable camera market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global wearable camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global wearable camera market covers segments such as type, application and product. The type segments include body mount, head mount and ear mount & smart glass. On the basis of application, the global wearable camera market is categorized into industrial, sports & adventure, security and healthcare. Furthermore, on the basis of product the wearable camera market is segmented as accessories and cameras.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wearable camera market such as, Drift Innovation Ltd, Narrative AB, GoPro Inc., Axon Enterprise, Inc., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Sony Corporation, Vievu LLC, Garmin Ltd., Xiaomi, and JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation.