Utah Bankruptcy goes above and beyond legal services by providing a comprehensive, free, online handbook for anything regarding consumer bankruptcy.

[SANDY, 01/29/2018] — Debts are an ugly thing and too much of it may force people into a tight corner. When bankruptcy becomes the only option, it can be an arduous and time-consuming process. Utah Bankruptcy Professionals, PC can help.

The two most common types of bankruptcy filed in the US—Chapter 7 and Chapter 13—involve legal proceedings and reallocation of assets. People inexperienced in these will have a difficult time navigating bankruptcy, let alone trying to settle a debt.

Fortunately, there are online resources that aid in filing for bankruptcy. One such resource is the Utah Bankruptcy Handbook.

Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Chapter 7 bankruptcy, also known as straight bankruptcy or liquidation bankruptcy, involves the straight liquidation of a debtor’s assets to pay outstanding debt. The liquidated assets get assigned to a court-appointed trustee to manage assets and oversee the case properly.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy involves the reorganization of a debtor’s assets and requires he/she to make monthly payments from anywhere between 36 to 60 months. This type of bankruptcy also requires a court-appointed trustee who ensures the completion of payments and management of debts.

The Utah Bankruptcy Handbook

The Utah Bankruptcy Handbook, written and published by the Attorney Jody L Howe, contains specific and detailed information about filing for bankruptcy cases in Utah. Information included covers bankruptcy types, debtor requirements, exempt and non-exempt properties. A list of do’s and don’ts before filing for bankruptcy is also included in the handbook, published in 2007.

About Utah Bankruptcy

The law offices of Utah Bankruptcy are located in Sandy, Utah. They are owned and operated by Jody Howe, a 30-plus-year-veteran in bankruptcy law.

For more information on Chapter 13 and Chapter 7 bankruptcy or for other legal concerns, please visit http://www.utahbankruptcy.com.