[1/30/2018, PROVO] – RAM is a pioneer cargo van brand, offering vehicles that combine versatility and comfort. Tyacke Motors offers clients the opportunity to secure a single-owner, high-quality RAM cargo van: the 2016 RAM ProMaster 1500.

As Good as New

Tyacke Motors ensures that every transaction results in a positive and hassle-free outcome for both parties, so the company only offers cargo vans that have gone through the most rigorous quality inspection tests.

Moreover, the company looks into the history of each cargo van, exclusively choosing one-owner vehicles whenever possible. The 2016 RAM ProMaster 1500 Cargo Vans in Tyacke Motors’ inventory are the product of the company’s attention to detail.

The company shares, “This van has spent its entire life in So. California away from the snow, salt and cold weather. No road rash or rock chips, no rust or corrosion of any kind.”

Each 2016 RAM ProMaster 1500 model still have original components, including power steering, digital odometer, a V6 engine, cruise control, and dual front impact airbag. As such, the single-owner, pre-used cargo van will feel like brand new, enabling drivers to navigate streets and loading docks with ease and confidence.

No History of Damage

The vehicles in Tyacke Motor’s extensive inventory come with a CarFax History report, assuring clients that they are getting the best value for their purchase.

The company’s 2016 RAM ProMaster 1500 cargo vans are no exception. The vehicles are CarFax-certified for no accident or damage history. In addition, the low-mileage cargo vans also come with the remainder of their full factory warranty, making the deal a cost-effective purchase.

About Tyacke Motors

Recognized as the Best Used Motor Vehicle Dealer in Provo for 2015, Tyacke Motors has been selling quality pre-owned vehicles in Provo, Utah since 1984. The A+ rated Better Business Bureau member also offers airport pickup and delivery services, as well as automotive detailing to improve the condition of its client’s vehicles.

Visit Tyacke Motors today for more information.