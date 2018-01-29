Market Synopsis:

Ticket printers are specially manufactured to meet the demands of large enterprises that only demand high quality tickets. These printers usually come in either fixed or kiosk models to accommodate specific application. These are easy to operate, maintain, and are effective than other type of printers.

A high capacity flatbed ticket printer by Info Point developed a mechanism to ensure the fully printed tickets before issuing, resulting in reduction of ticket paper wastage and operator cost. Custom SpA produces a variety of event ticketing printers including barcodes, and RFID to produce the SMART ticket. Also the size of printers is getting small. New technologies are being developed used to produce the tickets by just connecting the printing terminal with a smartphone containing the print roll and ink ribbon.

Consumers are generally prone to quick-change, to get or use modern products, better experience, better convenience; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service.

The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheap and powerful segment. However, tickets printers constantly face the threat of increased mobile consumption and other advanced printers in the market. Most of the Ticket Printing Market is replaced by mobile or e – ticketing. It includes a barcode and a scanner at two ends to verify the ticket details.

Major Key Players:

Boca Systems, Epson, Stimare, Custom and Able-systems etc., which are playing important role in global ticket printers market. Other players include Star, Fujitsu, Stimare, Zebra, Datamax – o – Neil, Ier Blue solutions, Practical automation, among others.

Key Findings:

By global ticket printer production (K Units) by technology, the market was dominated by Direct Thermal in 2012 with 3501 units. It had reached 4783 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 6653 units in 2022.

By global ticket printer production market share, by technology, the market was dominated by Direct Thermal with 47.26% market share in 2016

By global ticket printer consumption (K Units) by application, the market was dominated by invoice with 2742 units in 2012 and had reached 3579 units in 2016. The market is expected to reach 5462 units in 2022 with a market share of 50.7% and a CAGR of 7.3%.

By global ticket printer consumption (K Units) by type, the market is dominated by bench-top with 2508 units in 2012. The market had reached 3056 units in 2016 and is expected to reach 4208 units with a market share of 39.1% and a CAGR of 5.4%.

By global ticket printer market size by region, the market was dominated by Europe in 2012 with USD 105.9 million in 2016. The market is expected to reach USD 125.7 million with the market share of 28.56% and a CAGR of 2.9%.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into direct thermal, thermal ribbon transfer, inkjet and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into movie theatre, zoo park tickets, railway tickets, invoice, boarding pass, museum tickets, trade show entrance, sporting event among others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into kiosk, portable, and 1bench-top

Regional Analysis:

The North America Ticket Printers market size was nearly USD 60 million in 2016. The China Ticket Printers market size was nearly USD 80 million in 2016. The Europe ticket printer market size was nearly USD 100 million in 2016. The Japan ticket printer market size was USD 28 million in 2016.

Zebra Technologies Corporation acquired Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise business in 2014 for $3.45 billion in cash. The transaction was funded with $200 million of cash on hand and $3.25 billion in new debt. Honeywell acquired Datamax-O’Neil, a global manufacturer of fixed and mobile printers used in a variety of retail, warehouse and distribution, and health care applications. The$185 million deal was made in December of 2014. DED Limited operates as a subsidiary of EET Euro parts Ltd since July 2011. DED Limited distributes point of sale equipment, hardware for auto ID applications, plastic card printers, and specialist printers.

The Global Ticket Printer Market Was Valued At Usd 327 Million In 2016 And Is Expected To Reach Usd 442 Million By 2022, With A Cagr Of 5.1%.

