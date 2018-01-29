If you are looking for Wedding Limousine and Party Bus Rental in NYC, then NY NJ Limousine is the right choice for you. NY NJ Limousine has earned a reputation for excellence and outstanding reliability in the passenger transportation industry through the quality of its personnel and fleet.

Do you want to make a good impression on guests or business partners? We offer executive cars for business meetings, transfers or weddings – cars of prestigious brands. Booking a limousine for a wedding, birthday, anniversary or corporate evening is the best way to experience the atmosphere of a holiday and enjoy comfort and luxury on an important day for you. The price of renting a limousine is available to almost everyone, and the pleasure that you and your guests receive will be remembered for a long time.

At our site Nynjlimousine.com, you will find a limousine for your taste – a classic car in a simple style, a powerful hummer, or a Pink Limo in NJ. Also we are ready to offer you Luxury Party Bus in NYC – a high bus with disco-effects and light-music, specially designed for parties. Tired of the monotonous gatherings in a cafe or at home? Ordering a limousine is a great way to make a holiday original! Depending on the number of guests, you can rent a car and arrange your own party, free to move around the city. Contact our company, and we will help you make a choice!