Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Information by Materials (Plastic, Paper, Glass , Metal and others), by Product (Bottles & Jars, Tubes, Containers, Pouches, Sticks, Roller balls, Dispensers and others) by Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Nail Care, Make-up and others) and region – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Cosmetic Packaging Market

The key drivers of cosmetic packaging are growth on innovative and alluring packaging. Major cosmetics and personal care brands have started considering effective packaging as an important attribute of product marketing. Therefore, the strategy enhanced brand visibility, increased sales, reduced brand recall rates.

Materials such as glass, plastic, paper, metal, and wood are used for packaging cosmetics. Plastic leads the market in terms of both value and volume. The changing lifestyles and rising consumer preference the demand for eco-friendly products are increasing. UK, US and Germany contributes largely to the global cosmetic packaging market, majorly due to increase in demand for luxury goods. In terms of demand APAC is currently dominating the market. The rising awareness about anti- aging products with the flourishing e-commerce sector in the APAC region is expected to increase the demand of this market.

The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market size is expected to cross USD 35.6 billion at CAGR of 5.2% by 2022.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1778

Regional Analysis of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

UK, US and Germany contributes largely due to increasing demand for luxury goods. In terms of demand APAC is currently dominating the market. The rising awareness about anti- aging products with the flourishing e-commerce sector in the APAC region is expected to increase the demand of this market.

The fastest growing share of APAC is attributed to the rapid urbanization and population growth. The region is seen with increased investment in research and development of personal care products to support the economic development and changing lifestyles.

Key Players

The key players of global cosmetic packaging market report include ABC Packaging Ltd, Aptar Group Inc., Amcor Limited, Albea S.A, Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries and RPC Group Plc

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cosmetic-packaging-market-1778