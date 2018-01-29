According to a new report Global Stroke Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Stroke Management Market size is expected to reach $36.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan) Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Echocardiography Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market.

The Ischemic Stroke market holds the largest market share in Global Stroke Management Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. The Haemorrhagic Stroke market would garner market size of $15,430.2 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Stroke Management Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Inc., Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc., General Electric (GE), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., ABBOTT, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Global Stroke Management Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Diagnostics

Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)

Echocardiography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Carotid Ultrasound

Cerebral Angiography

Electrocardiography

Other Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Tissue Plasminogen Activator

Anticoagulant

Antiplatelet

Antihypertensive

By Application

Ischemic Stroke

Haemorrhagic Stroke

By Geography

North America Stroke Management Market Size

US Stroke Management Market Size

Canada Stroke Management Market Size

Mexico Stroke Management Market Size

Rest of North America Stroke Management Market Size

Europe Stroke Management Market

Germany Stroke Management Market

UK Stroke Management Market

France Stroke Management Market

Russia Stroke Management Market

Spain Stroke Management Market

Italy Stroke Management Market

Rest of Europe Stroke Management Market

Asia Pacific Stroke Management Market

China Stroke Management Market

Japan Stroke Management Market

India Stroke Management Market

South Korea Stroke Management Market

Singapore Stroke Management Market

Malaysia Stroke Management Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Stroke Management Market

LAMEA Stroke Management Market

Brazil Stroke Management Market

Argentina Stroke Management Market

UAE Stroke Management Market

Saudi Arabia Stroke Management Market

South Africa Stroke Management Market

Nigeria Stroke Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Stroke Management Market

Companies Profiled

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medtronic Plc.

General Electric (GE)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

ABBOTT

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb.

