According to a new report Global Stroke Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Stroke Management Market size is expected to reach $36.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan) Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Echocardiography Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market.
The Ischemic Stroke market holds the largest market share in Global Stroke Management Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. The Haemorrhagic Stroke market would garner market size of $15,430.2 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/stroke-management-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Stroke Management Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Inc., Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc., General Electric (GE), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., ABBOTT, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Global Stroke Management Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Diagnostics
Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan)
Echocardiography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Carotid Ultrasound
Cerebral Angiography
Electrocardiography
Other Diagnostics
Therapeutics
Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Anticoagulant
Antiplatelet
Antihypertensive
By Application
Ischemic Stroke
Haemorrhagic Stroke
By Geography
North America Stroke Management Market Size
US Stroke Management Market Size
Canada Stroke Management Market Size
Mexico Stroke Management Market Size
Rest of North America Stroke Management Market Size
Europe Stroke Management Market
Germany Stroke Management Market
UK Stroke Management Market
France Stroke Management Market
Russia Stroke Management Market
Spain Stroke Management Market
Italy Stroke Management Market
Rest of Europe Stroke Management Market
Asia Pacific Stroke Management Market
China Stroke Management Market
Japan Stroke Management Market
India Stroke Management Market
South Korea Stroke Management Market
Singapore Stroke Management Market
Malaysia Stroke Management Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Stroke Management Market
LAMEA Stroke Management Market
Brazil Stroke Management Market
Argentina Stroke Management Market
UAE Stroke Management Market
Saudi Arabia Stroke Management Market
South Africa Stroke Management Market
Nigeria Stroke Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Stroke Management Market
Companies Profiled
Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Teleflex Inc.
Cardinal Health
Medtronic Plc.
General Electric (GE)
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
ABBOTT
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb.
