Enchantingly feminine in essence and enrobed in elegance through its curvaceous lines, Gilda, from Maison Eberhard & Co., now comes with a new silver effect strap which is perfect for parties and all those special occasions when a woman wants to be admired.

Gilda is offered with a new gleaming silver coloured leather strap, featuring a special finishing with an attractive weave. Making it even more feminine and special is its “oversize” length, which delicately encircles the wrist, skilfully melding aesthetics and design. The strap is fastened as always with the iconic buckle featuring the personalised “E”.

Gilda has an oval, stainless steel case with clean-cut minimalist lines. The new strap perfectly matches the case which has a white dial in mother-of-pearl, displaying roman numerals which are either plain or set in diamonds.

Powered by a quartz movement and protected by a patented spherical and domed sapphire glass with an anti-reflective treatment, Gilda’s back is engraved with a twisted floral motif and secured by 4 concealed screws.

This new watch strap, which can be matched with a range of dials from the Gilda Collection, is now available upon request.

Gilda by Eberhard & Co. – You will marvel at all the subtleties.