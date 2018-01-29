Domestic professionals and elite families may move in different circles, but Savoir Vivre makes it possible for them to meet. The staffing firm recruits domestic professionals with skills, experience, and character traits that match its clients’ needs.

[Dubai, 1/29/2018] — Savoir Vivre maintains the high standards of its domestic staffing pool for elite families by scouting high-caliber domestic professionals. The Dubai-based staffing agency finds experienced domestic professionals in four areas: housekeeping, child care, culinary, and house management.

An Elevated Standard of Living

With its 4 billion barrels of oil reserves, international free port, and thriving tourism and infrastructure investment industries, Dubai is indubitably one of the wealthiest cities in the world. Reports say that roughly 26,000 of its residents are millionaires.

Emiratis are not the only wealthy individuals in the city-state. Knight Frank’s Wealth Report placed Dubai at fourth place in the list of cities with the greatest influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) in 2017.

These numbers indicate a high standard of living is not unheard of in Dubai. From Emiratis to foreign visitors and migrants, the city is home to families that are used to more refined domestic services.

Savoir Vivre, whose very name denotes elegant living, makes it possible for these elite families to maintain the lifestyles they are familiar with.

A Convenience for Elite Dubai Families

As a premier staffing recruitment and placement agency that caters to the upper-class demographic, Savoir Vivre is very particular about screening candidates.

The selection process includes a one-on-one interview and a thorough background check. Since the agency’s clients include high-profile public officials and society members, it extends its screening to moral principles and ethics, as well. Moreover, all candidates are subject to confidentiality agreements if clients deem it necessary. This applies to all positions, from nannies and butlers to estate managers and security staff.

To ensure that it places the most qualified candidates in the right household, Savoir Vivre examines each client’s expectations and standards. It also conducts a follow-up visit or call to inquire if the new employee truly suits the client’s household.

Through these measures, the staffing firm aims to make the hiring process easy and convenient for its clients.

About Savoir Vivre

Savoir Vivre is a premium, international domestic agency in Dubai. It provides staffing services to homes and hospitality businesses like hotels and restaurants. The company has served royal families, diplomatic parties, and other affluent business and entertainment personalities since 2013.

Learn more about the company’s staffing solutions at https://elite-housekeeping.com/.