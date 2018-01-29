Sankara Eye Hospital recognized as one of the specialist eye care infirmary in the country has organized a one-day medical forum, ‘Shikshana 2018’ at Vivanta by Taj, M.G Road, Bangalore. Almost 130 doctors participated from various regions of the state and country as this is a platform to interact and learn from the stalwarts in the field regarding preferred current practices and recent advances in the ocular field. Shikshana the daylong conference organised by Sankara Eye Hospital Bangalore, had over 100 doctors deliberate on aspects of orbit , oculoplasty and neuro ophthalmology.

The session provided practical information regarding concepts, diagnosis, surgical tips and management of ocular diseases in an interactive way to all the practicing ophthalmologists and upcoming post graduate students who have attended the event. Some of the interesting topics included diseases of the LIDS and lid position, diseases like orbital tumours and their treatment and diseases pertaining to the optic nerve and the visual pathway.

Few of the case studies that was discussed in the session were; a 6 year child with recurrent redness was treated as an allergy and it took a suspicious doctor to look at the eye lash under a microscope to see demodex a parasite.

Ravi(name changed) from Salem as a 14 year old was advised removal of his eye for a tumour melanoma. Re-examination showed it to be a possible benign variant melanocytoma and only that part needed to be excised. Today as a 21 year old he is working for a technology major.

A 24 year lady had pain discomfort around her right eye with a drop in vision which recovered. An MRI was done to rule out a pituitary tumour and with a course of steroids she had a full recovery.

The seminar has been conceptualized to bring in expert advice from doctors and discuss regarding various developments in the field of Occuloplasty. Oculoplastic surgery being the main objective of the event, which includes a variety of surgical procedures that deal with the eye socket, eyelids, tear ducts, face and the reconstruction of the eyes.

Neuro-ophthalmology is another parallel topic of discussion in the forum, a subspecialty which combines with the areas of neurology and ophthalmology, often dealing with complex systemic diseases in the visual system.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response received for the event which is a part of the 40th year celebration of the Sankara Movement. The session has certainly given more insights into the generally undiscussed aspects of eye care treatment, and the recent technology advancements in the field. The medical forum has been an extremely successful event today and we are looking forward in organizing similar events that will help in knowledge sharing and deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the field”, said Dr. Saptagirish Rambhatla, Dean and Head of Department, Orbit and Oculoplasty, Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore.