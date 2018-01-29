Protein Assay is an analytical technique used for measuring the concentration of protein in a solution. Protein assays are one of the most extensively used procedures in life science studies. Although a wide range of protein assays are available in analytical science, each type of assay is unique in its own way and has its own merits and limitations, and hence a protein assay should be selected considering their suitability for the application. The various protein assay available in the market differ based on methodology, specificity, sensitivity, quantity, and reproducibility. Valuation of protein concentration is a very necessary step in protein purification, molecular biology, cell biology, electrophoresis and other research applications.

The protein assay market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D and increase emphasis on proteomics research. The global protein assay market can be segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the protein assays market can be segmented into dye binding protein assays (Bradford), copper ions based protein assays (Lowry), test strip based protein assay, and others. The dye binding protein assay is color-based assay in which the binding of protein molecules to the dye results in color shifts.

The change in color density is proportional to protein concentration. On the basis of products the market can be segmented into reagents, kits, and instruments. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into colorimetric protein assays, absorbance-based protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays. Based on application, the protein assays market is segmented into drug discovery & development, protein purification, disease diagnosis, and others. On the basis of end-users, the protein assay market can be segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and academic research institutes.

The protein assay market is also expected to generate high demand due to the numerous applications it has in various stages of pre-clinical, clinical trial and later stages of drug development. Geographically, the protein assay market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global protein assay market due to presence of superior research and development base, strong regional economics, and greater emphasis on disease prevention and wellness by governments. The protein assay market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth driven by high investment in various private and government funded research and development programs in the region and increased spending on pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry development.

The steep rise in the demand for better and cost-effective methods for drug discovery and clinical trials, increased knowledge of pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics of drugs is inclining the clinicians towards protein assay market. Countries such as China, Japan, and India in Asia Pacific are also poised to be promising markets for protein assay market in the near future. Major factors for the positive outlook are extensive development of health care infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the health care sector. However, low research and development (R&D) yields, high infrastructure cost, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained resources are some of the restraints of the protein assay market.

Key players in the global Protein Assay Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Abcam plc, General Electric Company, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc.

