This is a specialized and detailed study on the existing Professional Liability Insurance Market. It examines the trends in the market as well as its forecast to 2025.
This report studies the global Professional Liability Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Professional Liability Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Chubb (ACE)
AIG
Hiscox
Allianz
Tokio Marine Holdings
XL Group
AXA
Travelers
Assicurazioni Generali
Doctors Company
Marsh & McLennan
Liberty Mutual
Medical Protective
Aviva
Zurich
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Munich Re
Aon
Beazley
Mapfre
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Liability
Lawyer Liability
CPA Liability
Construction & Engineering Liability
Other Liability
Market segment by Application, Professional Liability Insurance can be split into
Coverage: Up to $1 Million
Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million
Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million
Coverage: Over $20 Million
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents –
Table of Contents
Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Professional Liability Insurance
1.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Overview
1.1.1 Professional Liability Insurance Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Professional Liability Insurance Market by Type
1.3.1 Medical Liability
1.3.2 Lawyer Liability
1.3.3 CPA Liability
1.3.4 Construction & Engineering Liability
1.3.5 Other Liability
1.4 Professional Liability Insurance Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Coverage: Up to $1 Million
1.4.2 Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million
1.4.3 Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million
1.4.4 Coverage: Over $20 Million
2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Chubb (ACE)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Professional Liability Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 AIG
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Professional Liability Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Hiscox
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Professional Liability Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
…
