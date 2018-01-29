This is a specialized and detailed study on the existing Professional Liability Insurance Market. It examines the trends in the market as well as its forecast to 2025.

This report studies the global Professional Liability Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Professional Liability Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Liability

Lawyer Liability

CPA Liability

Construction & Engineering Liability

Other Liability

Market segment by Application, Professional Liability Insurance can be split into

Coverage: Up to $1 Million

Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million

Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million

Coverage: Over $20 Million

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents –

Table of Contents

Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Professional Liability Insurance

1.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Professional Liability Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Professional Liability Insurance Market by Type

1.3.1 Medical Liability

1.3.2 Lawyer Liability

1.3.3 CPA Liability

1.3.4 Construction & Engineering Liability

1.3.5 Other Liability

1.4 Professional Liability Insurance Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Coverage: Up to $1 Million

1.4.2 Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million

1.4.3 Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million

1.4.4 Coverage: Over $20 Million

2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Chubb (ACE)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Professional Liability Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 AIG

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Professional Liability Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Hiscox

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Professional Liability Insurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

…

