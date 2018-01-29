Polyferric sulfate either exists as a light yellow powder (solid) or in the form of a deep red liquid. It is acid deficient as all of the free acid is consumed preceding the polymerization of iron. Polyferric sulfate is a kind of inorganic high polymer flocculating agent. It possesses various advantageous characteristics, such as high speed of precipitation, high density of alumen ustum, high rate of pollution removal and low amount of sewage sludge, thereby making it an important utility for water treatment. Polyferric sulfate is commercially produced for both industrial and municipal water treatment process applications. It is widely used for the clarification of drinking water – it being an iron-based coagulant and having only traceable amount of aluminum, is highly effective as a coagulant in the clarification of oily water. It is very useful for controlling turbidity as well as for phosphorus, color and suspended solid removal.

It finds large scale applications in sludge dewatering operations and in the removal of metals, such as selenium & arsenic. New product developments, such as reduction in ferrous iron content so as to mitigate the chances of iron carryover throughout the system, are playing a pivotal role in driving the polyferic sulfate market. Improvements in such product characteristics with regard to polyferric sulfate are expected to further drive the market. In terms of its application, polyferric sulfate consumes less alkali vis-à-vis conventionally used coagulants. This means lesser lime and lesser caustic soda is required to maintain required alkalinity levels, which ultimately translates into considerable savings in cost.

Considering these important aspects of applications of polyferric sulfate, the study of the polyferric sulfate market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the polyferric sulfate market is segmented as follows:

Solid polyferric sulfate

Liquid polyferric sulfate

On the basis of application, the polyferric sulfate market is segmented as follows:

Industrial wastewater treatment

Industrial water treatment

Potable water treatment

Urban sewage treatment

Key Trends and Drivers

Polyferric sulfate solutions are known to display higher contaminant removal capacity. Hence, they drastically reduce the concentration of waste material. Polyferric sulfate solutions are known to be stable in nature and display a high settling velocity, thereby making them a preferred choice among coagulants. Polyferric sulfate can be used over a wide range of pH levels, which allows it to be used in the treatment of drinking water, industrial water, industrial wastewater and urban sewage purification.

In terms of its use in water treatment processes, polyferric sulfate is ANSI/NSF Standard 60 certified for application in treatment of potable water. It also meets & exceeds the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards. Polyferric sulfate can be easily transported & shipped in railcars, tanks, trucks, totes and drums. In the past, research activities have been conducted for finding the most suitable material of construction for storage & transport of polyferric sulfate. These activities translated into the identification and product development of fiber glass, stainless steel and polymer materials, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PP), as appropriate materials of construction. Polyferric sulfate can also be transported using diaphragm metering pumps, provided the material of construction of the pump is compatible with the chemical, thereby proving advantageous in terms of ease of pumping without dilution or pre-treatment. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the polyferric sulfate market at a global level.

Unfortunately, polyferric sulfate is known to cause health hazards, such as irritation and burning sensation to the skin and eyes, in case of contact. Hence, special care must be taken to handle the chemical. Also, personnel or workers handling polyferric sulfate must be fully trained with reference to the material safety data sheet (MSDS) requirements. Companies must also ensure the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to workers, besides ensuring that certain operational procedures are being complied with.

Market Participants

Market Participants