The report on global parenteral nutrition market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the parenteral nutrition market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global parenteral nutrition market covers segments such as type of nutrition. The types of nutrition segments include carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids, electrolytes and others (multivitamin formulations and trace elements).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global parenteral nutrition market such as, Fresenius Kabi, SichuanKelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Grifols International S.A., Claris LifeSciences Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira, Inc., and Baxter International, Inc.