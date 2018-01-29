Latest industry research report on: Global Off-Grid Solar Lighting Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This research study analyzes the off-grid solar lighting market in terms of volume (million units) and revenue (US$ Mn). The market has been segmented on the basis of type and geography. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional and country level from 2015 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the off-grid solar lighting business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the off-grid solar lighting market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive industry analysis of off-grid solar lighting with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and profitability of the off-grid solar lighting market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the off-grid solar lighting business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is decreasing cost of off-grid solar lighting products. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the off-grid solar lighting market on the basis of revenue realization and industrial growth. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The off-grid solar lighting market was analyzed across four regions: Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. These regions are further segmented by country and type of installed off-grid solar lightings globally. Segmentation on the basis of types (solar lantern system (SLS), solar home system (SHS), and large solar home system (LSHS) has been provided for each country and region. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the off-grid solar lighting market.

Some of the key manufacturers of off-grid solar lightings are Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Niwa Solar, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., SunnyMoney, Omnivoltaic Power Co. Ltd., WakaWaka, BBOXX Ltd., Sinoware Technology Co. Ltd., and Azuri Technologies Ltd.

The off-grid solar lighting market has been segmented as follows:

Off-grid Solar Lighting Market: By Region

Asia Pacific

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

Off-grid Solar Lighting Market: By Type

Solar Lantern System (SLS)

Solar Home Systems (SHS)

Large Solar Home Systems (LSHS)

