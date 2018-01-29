The report on global biophotonics market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the biophotonics market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global biophotonics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biophotonics market covers Segments such as application, and end-use. The application segments include see-through imaging, microscopy, inside imaging, spectro molecular, other analytics sensing, light therapy, surface imaging, and biosensors. On the basis of End-Use the global biophotonics market is categorized into tests and components, medical therapeutics, medical diagnostics, and non-medical application.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biophotonics market such as, Affymetrix Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., FEI COMPANY, LUMENIS LTD, ANDOR TECHNOLOGY LTD., Idex Corporation, Zecotek Photonic Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Olympus Corporation, and Carl Zeiss AG.