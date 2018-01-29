“The applications of Nanosized drug delivery systems like nanosuspensions, SLNs and nanoliposomes have greater effect for ocular therapeutic efficacy”, says RNCOS

Site-specific drug delivery to eyes is one of the most challenging tasks in pharma research. Reduced drug-contact timings as well as poor ocular bioavailability are some of the common issues associated with conventional systems. To address such issues, Nanosized carriers such as nano-suspensions, liposomes, niosome, etc. have been developed. These Nanosized drug carriers increase the efficiency of drug delivery by reducing toxicity of the drugs.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, By Application (Pulmonary, Ocular, Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular) – World Forecasts to 2022”, reduced concern for bioavailability of conventional ocular formulation is stimulating the interest of scientists in the development of new site-specific drug delivery systems. Nanotechnology based formulations devised for ocular drug delivery, have been found to be successful in achieving increased retention time, bioavailability, and drug permeability. Nanoparticles can even target cornea, retina, and choroid by its explicit applications. These nanoparticles can deliver ocular drugs to the target sites for treatment of ocular diseases such as glaucoma, corneal diseases, etc.

The use of nanotechnology based site-specific drug delivery systems for example, nanosuspensions, solid liquid nanoparticles, and nanoliposomes provide with better ocular therapeutic efficiency. Furthermore, in 2015, scientists from NTU-North Western Nanomedicine Institute worked with Singapore Eye Research Institute on glaucoma.

Furthermore, nanotechnology shows great potential for the diagnosis and therapy of neurodegenerative diseases. This could be achieved by promoting functional regeneration of damaged neurons, thereby providing neuroprotection. It will also enable the delivery of drugs, growth factors, genes, and cells across the BBB. Additionally, in October 2016, researchers developed a new treatment that could help in blocking the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Since, October 2016, scientists are also doing research on exploring the potential of nanotechnology for the treatment of dementia as well.

