Michael Milin has invested time in money in the medical field to develop healthier living for the elderly and sick. Irene his wife with Michael have educated the public on making money with real estate.

Mike and Irene Milin are the world’s most successful couple in real estate education, the Dynamic Duo whose seminars in real estate management have shown thousands across the country how to find, purchase, and rent properties. The Milins were plagued by debt and unemployment, but by studying the ways other entrepreneurs had made fortunes in real estate, the Milins developed the sure-fire Milin Method and became millionaires almost overnight. They have traveled more than 500,000 miles coast to coast showing investor groups how they achieved their goals with hard work and a savvy program that gets results. The Milins live in Tucson, Arizona.

Now the Milins have put their practical, time-tested techniques into a book, How to Buy and Manage Rental Properties. They show you how to use the Milin Method to avoid problems and expenses while keeping the money coming in — the Milin promise is financial freedom in two to three years! How to Buy and Manage Rental Properties will show you how you can get tenants involved in the maintenance of your rental properties — the remarkable “hands-off” strategies that put your properties on auto pilot, leaving you the time to achieve more as a real estate entrepreneur. Their program covers in detail all aspects of buying, financing, maintaining, and renting properties, including:

* Managing people, not property

* Buying right to manage right

* Rental interviews and agreements

* Keeping good tenants, and getting rid of bad ones

* Bookkeeping, taxes, and property tracking

* Real estate agents and property sales

* Equity sharing and partnerships

It’s all here in a guide you can easily read and refer to — the best, most comprehensive program of buying and rental techniques ever developed, detailing sound and sensible ways to protect your investments and get the most out of your properties with the least trouble.

