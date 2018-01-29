Metal bonding adhesives are used to attach metal-to-metal surfaces in various end-use industries such as automotive and transportation, industrial and others. These adhesives have high strength, low odor and rapid cure speed. These adhesives can be easily applied over the metal surface via static mixer. They absorb thermal shock and expansion stress and are non-flammable, thereby increasing the growth of the metal bonding adhesives market. Metal bonding adhesives serve the purpose of bonding metal-to-metal surfaces and find applications across a diverse range of industries. These adhesives types display high strength, lesser odor control and a faster curing speed. Metal bonding adhesives also demonstrate ease of application on metal surfaces using a static mixer. Metal bonding adhesives’ applications are advantageous in that they have a considerable shock absorbing capability and ability to tackle expansion stress.

Besides, they are safe to use on account of their non-flammability. Metal bonding adhesives represent alternative applications or substitutes in the industrial equipment bonding processes as an alternative to conventional bonding techniques which are used for heat treatment or metal fastening purposes. They are also used in other industrial applications used for the manufacture of rotors, plates, pumps, injection molding machines, and other engineering products. Metal bonding adhesives also find applications in the healthcare industry for bonding purposes in filters, dialysis machines, X-ray, needle bonding and imaging equipment. They also play an important role in the construction industry. Such multiple advantages in terms of application render metal bonding adhesives as an important industry product.

Considering these important aspects of applications of metal bonding adhesives, the study of the metal bonding adhesives market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of resin type, the metal bonding adhesives market is segmented as follows:

Epoxy based metal bonding adhesives

Polyurethane based metal bonding adhesives

Acrylic based metal bonding adhesives

Other metal bonding adhesives

On the basis of application, the metal bonding adhesives market is segmented as follows:

Automotive & transportation

Industrial equipment

Consumer appliances

Key Trends, Drivers

In recent times, there has been an increased focus to reduce weight of automobiles by the automotive industry so as to increase fuel efficiency of vehicles. This trend is also being fueled by stringent policies by governments of different countries to promote reduction in fuel consumption and thereby energy conservation. This has been translating into replacement of metal components such as screws, welds, bolts and other metallic attachments by metal bonding adhesives, by major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), for bonding automotive exteriors and panel bonding, thereby driving the metal bonding adhesives market growth at a global level.

Besides, raw materials used for the manufacture of metal bonding adhesives are easily available, thereby aiding their production and subsequently driving the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers of metal bonding adhesives have been focusing on product development to launch new products with superior characteristics to gain competitive advantage. Furthermore, manufacturers of metal bonding adhesives have also been focusing on rapid growth and expansion strategies through inorganic growth such as strategic acquisitions of smaller market participants with distinct product portfolios or geographical reach. This has been enabling the former to gain distinct competitive advantages in a limited time span, such as strengthening of product portfolio, a quick availability of sales & distribution infrastructure and capacity expansions in new regions.

However, metal bonding adhesives require considerable time for fitting of the bonding tapes and the development of the entire product. This concern has been resulting into research work towards an objective of reducing the time reduction for the fixing of the bonding tapes.

Market Participants

Market Participants