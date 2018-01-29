The killing of dogs is happening at an overwhelming rate worldwide; the recent event of the killing of dogs in Russia Sochi for the Olympic games has caught the attention of many globally. Many cats and dogs became the innocent victims which are the total animal rights violation example in Russia. As far as the United States is concerned, Chicago is the No.1 place where homeless animals are killed in a large quantity. Millions of cats and dogs are killed in America each year as they live on the streets homeless and there is no one to take care of them.
