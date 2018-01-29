Those who are planning to study or work abroad require good English proficiency skills and the PTE score is considered in this aspect to issue an immigration visa. The PTE test consists of four modules like speaking, writing, reading and listening skills that are tested to award a score to the candidate. As this test score is accepted by many universities for academic purpose and also for the visa purpose by the Australian and New Zealand governments it is important for the candidates to prepare well for the test to score better marks in the test. Accord English is one portal that is offering online PTE test preparation training helping aspirants to enhance their English language skills in all the modules before appearing for the test. Accord English has the best online trainers who are highly experienced and experts in helping the students excel in the English language courses like IELTS and PTE. The portal offer a convenient and flexible learning platform so that you can schedule the classes according to your convenience to complete the PTE preparation course and excel in the test.

The PTE is totally computer based exam and one should improve their computer skills to take this exam online. The speaking test shall be conducted using a headset and the answers are recorded on the computer and similarly for the writing test you need to type in the content using the computer. For the listening and reading modules you shall have blank type question and answers to select the right answers based on which your English language proficiency score is awarded. To familiarise you with the exam pattern and also offer training to enhance your English language skills the online portal Accord English offer you three types of courses like PTE skill master, PTE all in one and PTE one on one for you to choose based on your requirement. The course duration is generally 4 weeks that trains the aspirants on all the four modules and also offer English practice tests before one appear for the PTE exam online. The PTE academic test is 100% computer based and hence ensure impartial and accurate scores that are announced within five business days. The training and practice tests helps you succeed in the exam and score well to get admissions in the best universities or apply for their immigration visa for countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Accordenglish is the best PTE test preparation training center in Australia.Our trainers are highly experienced in teaching English language courses and are passionate about teaching English. To know more info please visit our website at http://accordenglish.com.au/

Address:

21641

World Square

Sydney

NSW 2002

Australia

1300265726