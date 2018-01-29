Experts say that waxing has numerous advantages over shaving. His and Her’s Waxing agrees. It grooms clients, keeps their skin smooth, and helps them reap the other benefits of this hair removal method.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 1/29/2018]—His and Her’s Waxing keeps clients well-groomed through various waxing services. It offers facial and body waxing, including the ever-popular Brazilian waxing. Its team of skilled skincare professionals employs the best practices, ensuring that each client has a great experience at the salon.

The company makes sure that its waxing services keep the skin smooth, summer-ready, and free from razor bumps and cuts.

Waxing Is Better Than Shaving

For many Americans, shaving their hair is part of making themselves look presentable. In fact, Salon, an online magazine, reports that 99% of women regularly remove unwanted hair from various parts of their bodies. Hair removal is not limited to women, though: Salon also says that around 60% of men regularly trim or remove unwanted hair from body parts below the neck.

Vogue Magazine reports that of the many hair removal methods, waxing is a favorite. This is because it can be done to most areas of the body. Women Daily Magazine adds that waxing is convenient and longer-lasting. It also keeps the skin smooth and promotes healthy hair growth.

Waxing Services from His and Her’s Waxing

His and Her’s Waxing offers luxurious body waxing services for both men and women. Its specialized waxing techniques ensure a quick, almost pain-free treatment. Its professional estheticians are trained to handle the procedure and ensure that the skin stays smooth and healthy.

It also puts a premium on cleanliness — the salon enforces a strict No Double Dipping policy to prevent the spread of bacteria. Moreover, the staff wears gloves for every service and sanitizes the tools and tables between each procedure. The salon has a spotless and warm atmosphere designed to meet customer needs.

At His and Her’s Waxing, clients can get smooth, hairless skin all over and achieve their desired look.

About the Salon

His and Her’s Waxing has been offering a wide range of waxing services since 2013. The salon has two locations: Salt Lake City and Fort Union. It aims to give clients a fun and refreshing waxing experience.

For more information, visit www.hisandherswaxing.com.