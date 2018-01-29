A new research report added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) offers detailed analysis on the key factors impacting the spinal fusion devices market during the assessment period 2017-2025. The report titled “Spinal Fusion Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” is a lucid source of information for stakeholders looking to gain a deeper understanding of the market. According to the report, the global spinal fusion devices market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the assessment period.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4067

The demand for spinal fusion devices is shaped by changing demographic trends in key markets, including the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The demography is witnessing a transformation in these countries, and there has been a spurt in the increase of Baby Boomer population in these regions. This population segment is vulnerable to degenerative spine diseases, and this is pushing the demand for spinal fusion devices in the market. The report projects that increasing prevalence of spine degenerative diseases is likely to drive market growth during the assessment period.

In a bid to offer detailed insights to readers, the report has segmented the market on the basis of region, surgery, product type, and end-user. By product type, interbody fusion devices is likely to witness steady growth during the assessment period. The report projects this segment to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. The segmentation on the basis of surgery involves open surgery and minimally-invasive surgery. Among these, the revenue share of open surgery is higher than minimally invasive surgery.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/spinal-fusion-devices-market

Use of spinal fusion devices in open surgery is more seamless as compared to minimally invasive surgery, which is driving the growth of the market. By end-use, demand for spinal fusion devices is higher in hospitals as compared to clinics, orthopedic centers, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The report projects the hospitals end-use segment to maintain its dominance in the global market during the assessment period.

North America continues to be the leading market for spinal fusion devices, and it is highly likely that the region will remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The market in North America is led by the US, where a rapidly growing aging population is driving demand. In addition to regional analysis, the report also covers competitive landscape, wherein key product and business strategies of the leading companies have been discussed.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4067

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/