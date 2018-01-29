Modeling is the procedure of documenting design of a complex software system as an easily understood diagram, using symbols and text to represent the data flow. The diagram can be used as a blueprint for the construction of new software or for re-engineering a legacy application. System modeling is the interdisciplinary study of the use of models to conceptualize and construct systems in business and IT development. Software modeling is a computer program to build simulations or other models.

Rapid expansion of human machine interface (HMI) design tool, rise in complexity of the systems, and emerging interest in digital twin technologies these are major factors to drive growth of global software and system modeling tools market. Also, increase in adoption of model-based system engineering (MBSE) practices is expected to be major opportunity for market expansion during forecast period.

However, high cost of modeling is key factor hampering growth of the global software and system modeling tools market. Moreover, modeling is complex procedure and shortage of skilled employees are some other factors expected to restrain growth of the global software and system modeling tools market during forecast period.

The global software and system modeling tools market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global software and system modeling tools market, followed by market in Europe. This is attributed to increasing advancement in software engineering in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during forecast period.

Key players in global software and system modeling tools market include Altia Inc., DiSTI Corporation, DSpace, Elektrobit, ESCRYPT, International Business Machines Corp, ETAS, MathWorks Inc., National Instruments, and No Magic Inc.