Rugged handheld computers are designed for most extreme use cases, including high shock, vibration, temperature extremes, and moisture. Rugged handheld smartphones are smaller than a tablet and laptop. These devices withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged handheld devices have a battery life of more than 10 hours. They are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. The rugged handheld devices are used for reports writing, communicate with peers, conduct surveillance, and analyse databases.

Increase in large-scale technological integration in end-user segments (https://marketresearch.biz/report/rugged-handheld-computers-smartphones-market/) is key factor to drive growth of the global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market. In addition, increasing use of rugged handheld devices for data recording, data analysis, and real-time computing in end user segment such as industrial and consumer end user segments are expected to boost growth of the global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market during forecast period.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/rugged-handheld-computers-smartphones-market/#inquiry

High initial investment, high procurement cost, and long duration of replacement cycles are factors which hampers growth of the global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market. Moreover, connectivity issue, data security issue, and non-support to any android upgrades are some other factors restraining growth of the global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market during forecast period.

The global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market, followed by market in Europe. This is attributed to increasing technological advancements in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key players in the global rugged handheld computers and smartphones market include Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, Datalogic, Panasonic, Handheld Group, CIPHERLAB, TouchStar Technologies, Juniper Systems, Aceeca, and Advantech.