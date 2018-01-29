According to a new report Global RFID Technology Market, published by KBV research, the Global RFID Technology Market size is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global RFID Tags Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global RFID Readers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – RFID Technology Market
RFID Technology Market Size
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation are the forerunners in the Radio Frequency Identification Technology market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The High Frequency market holds the largest market share in Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market by Frequency in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Ultra-High Frequency market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Low Frequency market would garner market size of $4,688.8 million by 2023.
The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.2 % during the forecast period. The Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Government market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.6% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/rfid-technology-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Technology Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Acreo Swedish ICT AB, Alien Technology Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Datalogic S.P.A., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.
Global RFID Technology Market Size Segmentation
By Product
RFID Tags
RFID Readers
Others
By Frequency
High Frequency
Ultra-High Frequency
Low Frequency
By Vertical
Retail
Industrial
Healthcare
Government
Financial Services
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America RFID Technology Market Size
US RFID Technology Market Size
Canada RFID Technology Market Size
Mexico RFID Technology Market Size
Rest of North America RFID Technology Market Size
Europe RFID Technology Market
Germany RFID Technology Market
UK RFID Technology Market
France RFID Technology Market
Russia RFID Technology Market
Spain RFID Technology Market
Italy RFID Technology Market
Rest of Europe RFID Technology Market
Asia Pacific RFID Technology Market
China RFID Technology Market
Japan RFID Technology Market
India RFID Technology Market
South Korea RFID Technology Market
Singapore RFID Technology Market
Malaysia RFID Technology Market
Rest of Asia Pacific RFID Technology Market
LAMEA RFID Technology Market
Brazil RFID Technology Market
Argentina RFID Technology Market
UAE RFID Technology Market
Saudi Arabia RFID Technology Market
South Africa RFID Technology Market
Nigeria RFID RFID Technology Market
Rest of LAMEA RFID Technology Market
Companies Profiled
Acreo Swedish ICT AB
Alien Technology Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Datalogic S.P.A.
Honeywell International Inc.
Impinj Inc.
Mojix Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Zebra Technologies Corporation
TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc
