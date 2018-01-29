According to a new report Global RFID Technology Market, published by KBV research, the Global RFID Technology Market size is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global RFID Tags Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global RFID Readers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – RFID Technology Market

RFID Technology Market Size

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation are the forerunners in the Radio Frequency Identification Technology market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The High Frequency market holds the largest market share in Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market by Frequency in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Ultra-High Frequency market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Low Frequency market would garner market size of $4,688.8 million by 2023.

The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.2 % during the forecast period. The Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Government market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Technology Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Acreo Swedish ICT AB, Alien Technology Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Datalogic S.P.A., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

Global RFID Technology Market Size Segmentation

By Product

RFID Tags

RFID Readers

Others

By Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Low Frequency

By Vertical

Retail

Industrial

Healthcare

Government

Financial Services

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America RFID Technology Market Size

US RFID Technology Market Size

Canada RFID Technology Market Size

Mexico RFID Technology Market Size

Rest of North America RFID Technology Market Size

Europe RFID Technology Market

Germany RFID Technology Market

UK RFID Technology Market

France RFID Technology Market

Russia RFID Technology Market

Spain RFID Technology Market

Italy RFID Technology Market

Rest of Europe RFID Technology Market

Asia Pacific RFID Technology Market

China RFID Technology Market

Japan RFID Technology Market

India RFID Technology Market

South Korea RFID Technology Market

Singapore RFID Technology Market

Malaysia RFID Technology Market

Rest of Asia Pacific RFID Technology Market

LAMEA RFID Technology Market

Brazil RFID Technology Market

Argentina RFID Technology Market

UAE RFID Technology Market

Saudi Arabia RFID Technology Market

South Africa RFID Technology Market

Nigeria RFID RFID Technology Market

Rest of LAMEA RFID Technology Market

Companies Profiled

Acreo Swedish ICT AB

Alien Technology Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Datalogic S.P.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Mojix Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc

