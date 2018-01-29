Automated, real-time buying and selling of video ads is programmatic video. Programmatic video helps in decision-making process of media buying by targeting specific audiences and demographics. Programmatic videos are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.

Increasing internet users, high adoption rate of smartphones and rising preference towards online shopping (https://marketresearch.biz/report/programmatic-video-market/) by end users are key factors driving growth of the global programmatic video market. In addition, advancement in internet based devices, network technologies, and multiple advertising platform availability are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global programmatic video market during forecast period.

However, security and privacy are key factors to hamper growth of the global programmatic video market. Moreover, unreliable and hoax sources that increase fraudulent activities are expected to restrain growth of the global programmatic video market. Further, lack of transparency in global programmatic video market hinders growth of the global programmatic video market during forecast period.

The global programmatic video market is segmented on the basis of video type, industry vertical, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global programmatic video market, followed by market in Europe. This is attributed to growing internet penetration in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America global programmatic video markets are still in its nascent stage; however, with a growing approval rate, scope for the global programmatic market in these regions is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Key players in the global programmatic video market include Adat.tv, BrightRoll, SpotXchange, Tremor Video, Adconion Media Group, Convertro, Criteo, Darriens Media Exchange, Kontera, LiveRail, and Platform One.