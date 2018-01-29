The recently published report titled Global NFC POS Terminal Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global NFC POS Terminal considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global NFC POS Terminal Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global NFC POS Terminal. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global NFC POS Terminal provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global NFC POS Terminal also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global NFC POS Terminal Market Research Report 2018

1 NFC POS Terminal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC POS Terminal

1.2 NFC POS Terminal Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 NFC POS Machine

1.2.4 NFC Vending Machines

1.2.5 NFC Reader Device

1.2.6 POS Machine

1.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Segment by Application

1.3.1 NFC POS Terminal Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Payment

1.3.3 Transfer Accounts

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global NFC POS Terminal Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of NFC POS Terminal (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global NFC POS Terminal Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers NFC POS Terminal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 NFC POS Terminal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NFC POS Terminal Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 NFC POS Terminal Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global NFC POS Terminal Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global NFC POS Terminal Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global NFC POS Terminal Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global NFC POS Terminal Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ingenico

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ingenico NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 VeriFone

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 VeriFone NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 PAX Technology

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 PAX Technology NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 NEC

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 NEC NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Equinox

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Equinox NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 First Data Corp.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 First Data Corp. NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Castles Technology Co

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Castles Technology Co NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ID TECH

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 ID TECH NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Uniform Industrial Corp

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Uniform Industrial Corp NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 XAC Automation

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 NFC POS Terminal Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 XAC Automation NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 On Track Innovations

7.12 SZZT Electronics

7.13 Centerm Information Co

7.14 Pacific Business Machine Ltd.

7.15 Newland Payment Technology

8 NFC POS Terminal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NFC POS Terminal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NFC POS Terminal

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 NFC POS Terminal Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of NFC POS Terminal Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global NFC POS Terminal Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

