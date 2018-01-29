A new market research study based on fishmeal market titled “Fishmeal Market: Aquaculture End Use Segment Anticipated to Exhibit Relatively High Y-o-Y Growth over the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has recently been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). As per the report, a value of close to US$ 10 Bn is estimated to be generated by the global fishmeal market by the end of 2027. It further projects that the global fishmeal market is expected to exhibit 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

The report provides 360 degree view of the global fishmeal market analyzing its historical trends from 2012 to 2016 and forecasts future prospects from 2017 to 2027. The report begins with executive summary containing market overview, market analysis and key market related numbers such as market share and market value. The next section provides basic knowledge of the market to its readers in terms of market definition and market taxonomy.

The report offers detailed segmentation to offer in-depth analysis of the global fishmeal market. The market has been bifurcated into animal feed and fertilizers on the basis of application. By end use, the market has been sub-segmented into aquaculture, swine, poultry and others. The aquaculture sub-segment has further been divided into salmon & trout, crustaceans, cyprinids, marine fish and others. According to the report, the aquaculture segment is estimated to generate a value of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2027. It also expects the segment to grow at over 5.5% CAGR during the assessment period. On the other hand, the report projects that the swine segment is anticipated to reach to value nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2027 with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The study also examines competition landscape in this market and profiles some of the major companies for its readers in terms of company overview, company financials, strategy and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in this market are Empresas Copec S.A., Austevoll Seafood ASA, Sardina D.O.O., Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd., TASA, The Scoular Company, Unibio A/S, Novus International Inc., Alpha Atlantique, Animalfeeds International Corporation, Calysta, Inc., Pesquera Hayduk S.A., Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS, Sarma Fish S.A.R.L, Biomega AS, Pesquera Diamante S.A., Ff Skagen A/S and Triplenine Group A/S. In this section, the report also discusses market structure, market share analysis and competition dashboard.

