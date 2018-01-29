Market Scenario

Dry construction refers to the use of dry materials such as metals, plastic and plywood for the purpose of construction rather than using a mixture of bricks, concrete or plaster.

The major factor driving the dry construction market is increase in the adoption of lightweight material for the purpose of construction. Governments in many countries are undertaking various initiatives for supporting the dry construction practices. The increasing awareness for global warming and increasing environmental concerns are also contributing to the growth of the dry construction market. People are opting for eco-friendly techniques of construction, which is leading to the increased use of dry construction materials. The growth of the dry construction market is directly related to the growth of the construction industry. However, this growth expected to be restrained by factors such as high cost of dry construction materials. The waste generated by the dry construction is generating disposal problems, which is projected to hinder the growth of the market further.

The dry construction market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the dry construction market, owing to the rapid developments in the construction industry in economies such China, India and Indonesia. The high population in the region along with the increasing construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the market here. APAC will be followed by the North America and the Europe region.

Key Players

The key players of dry construction market are Xella Group (Germany), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Etex Group SA Group (Belgium), CSR Limited (Australia), Armstrong World Industries, Inc (U.S.), Fletcher Building (New Zealand), USG Boral (Malaysia), Knauf (Germany), Panel Rey S.A. (Mexico), Pabco Gypsum (U.S.) and others.

