(January 2018 – Elkader IA) – Fire Farm is excited to announce the expansion of our sales team with the addition of Andy Schaidler as National Sales Manager. Andy’s role includes managing sales growth and business development for the company, as well as working with Fire Farm’s existing and new independent sales representatives and clients.

Fire Farm President Adam Pollock comments: “We’re so happy to add Andy’s experience, passion and humor to the Fire Farm family. He’s been such a force for good in the industry and his insights will be invaluable. Our continued growth and success is assured with Andy onboard!”

Schaidler adds: “I’m thrilled to be on the team of this creative manufacturer that builds custom and standard lighting fixtures the clients love. The response whenever the Fire Farm name is mentioned is always overwhelmingly positive.”

Andy’s 15+ years of experience in the hospitality architecture and design industry combined with 30+ years in decorative lighting spans both national and international boundaries, with a long history of ongoing work with independent sales representatives and clients from Hawaii to the Caribbean and across the US and Canada.

He’s widely involved with NEWH The Hospitality Network, serving on their International Board for 8 years as Director of Trade Shows, Leadership Conferences, Public Relations, Membership Expansion, and most recently their Sustainability Committee.

Andy is also a longtime Member of the IESNA Illuminating Engineering Society of North America, and is studying for his LEED GA certification.

When he’s not selling selling selling, he enjoys RV’ing, home remodeling, hiking, cooking, wine tasting, and craft cocktails.