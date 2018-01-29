The fire sprinkling heads are a component of fire sprinkling system market which deals with the fire protection safety equipment. The market is majorly concentrated in developed and developing regions such as U.S, Europe, China, India and others. The global market is directly proportional to the demand of fire safety system installations in various industries such as manufacturing, construction and oil and gas industry.

A fire sprinkler head is the component of a fire sprinkler system which releases water when the fire has been detected, such as when a predetermined temperature has been exceeded. Fire sprinklers are widely used globally, with over 40 million sprinkler heads fitted each year. Automatic fire sprinklers operate at a predetermined temperature, utilizing a fusible element, a portion of which melts, or a frangible glass bulb containing liquid which breaks, allowing the plug in the orifice to be pushed out of the orifice by the water pressure in the fire sprinkler piping, resulting in water flow from the orifice. The water stream strikes a deflector, which generates a specific spray pattern designed in support of the goals of the sprinkler type. Modern sprinkler heads are designed to direct spray downwards. Spray nozzles are available to provide spray in various directions and patterns.

The major reason for the growth of the fire sprinkler market is the increasing investment of companies to safeguard the infrastructure and to reduce the loss of life and property in different applications. Moreover, governments are formulating stringent norms for the installation of fire sprinklers in buildings, which is driving the demand for fire sprinkler services in commercial applications. Urbanization and globalization is a major cause which is creating a huge requirement for new apartments and commercial buildings. This will eventually generate a huge demand of fire sprinkler systems, hiking the sprinkler head market globally. However, the high cost of retrofitting fire sprinklers in existing buildings and the lack of integrity in system interfaces are some of the major factors impeding the growth of the fire sprinkler heads market. Moreover, the fire protection system failures might also restrain the market growth.

The global fire sprinkler heads market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and Geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Pendant Sprinkler Head, Recessed Pendant Sprinkler Head, Upright Sprinkler Head and Side Wall Sprinkler Head. By application, the market is segmented into high rise office buildings, high rise apartment buildings, hotels and motels and manufacturing units/facilities. The pendant sprinkler market holds a major portion of the global fire sprinkler head market, owing to its wide use in various applications. Geographically, the market is categorized into U.S., Europe, China, India, Japan and South East Asia.

FIRE SPRINKLING HEAD MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Pendant Sprinkler Head

• Recessed Pendant Sprinkler Head

• Upright Sprinkler Head

• Side Wall Sprinkler Head

By Application

High-rise office buildings

• High-rise apartment buildings

• Hotels and motels

• Manufacturing facilities

By Geography

United States

• Europe

• China

• India

• Japan

• South-East Asia

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

•Tyco International

•United Technologies Corporation (Utc)

•Rapidrop Global

•Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

•Hd Fire Protect

•Senju Sprinkler

•Victaulic

•China Nfpt

•Cfe

•Viking Group

