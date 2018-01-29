The European Fitness Equipment Market was valued at $3.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Fitness equipment is machines, devices, or gear used while performing physical exercise. Fitness equipment provides fixed or adjustable amounts of resistance, or enhance the experience or outcome of an exercise routine. Fitness equipment helps to build endurance, increase physical stamina, manage weight, and develop muscular strength. Some major cardiovascular equipment is treadmills, elliptical and stationary bike which helps to stimulate heart rate, burn body fat, and develop overall appearance and personality. Further, strength training assists in gaining muscle mass and strength.

Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness about fitness and exercise around European region is a major factor contributing to the growth of fitness equipment market across Europe. Increasing obesity around European region is also one the fueling factor for the fitness equipment market. Further, increasing gym & health clubs and various corporate health programs boost the market for further growth. In addition, government’s supportive drives help market to grow further. Reselling of fitness equipment might act as a restraint for the European fitness equipment market. However, rising demand from new health clubs will provide new opportunities for European fitness equipment market.

Market segmentation

European fitness equipment market is segmented by type, by user, and by country. BY type it’s further segmented as Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, and Other Equipment. User type is further segmented as Home Consumers, Health Clubs, and Other Commercial Users. By country European fitness equipment market is divided as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, and Rest of Europe. UK leads the market in terms of market revenue and expected to grow further with steady CAGR.

European Cardiovascular Equipment Market, by Country, 2016 vs.2024

The UK holds the largest market share in 2106 and is expected to further dominate the market for the forecasted period of 2017 to 2024.

Some major players of the European fitness equipment market are Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corp., Cybex International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Johnson Health Tech Ltd., Kettler (GB) Limited, Nautilus, Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Torque Fitness LLC, and Tuntari New Fitness B.V.

