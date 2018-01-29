Europe disposable baby diaper market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $15.7 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The regular category disposable diapers segment gained the highest revenue share in the Europe disposable baby diaper market.

A baby diaper or nappy is a type of underwear that allows the baby to defecate or urinate without soiling of outer clothing. Diapers are made of cloth or synthetic disposable materials. Cloth diapers are composed of layers of fabric such as cotton, hemp, bamboo, microfiber, or even plastic fibers such as polylactic acid, and can be washed and reused multiple times. Whereas, disposable diapers contain absorbent chemicals and are disposed after use. Product innovations in baby diaper market include the use of superabsorbent polymers, resealable tapes, and elasticized waist bands. The baby diapers are now much thinner and much more absorbent in nature. The daily requirement of diapers in a child’s life upto a certain age makes this market an evergreen market, providing lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/europe-disposable-baby-diaper-market/request-sample

Market Determinants

The Europe disposable baby diaper market has witnessed decent growth in the recent years. The major factors driving the growth of Europe disposable baby diaper market are the changing lifestyle of the people, increase in number of working women, rising online retailing trend, and increasing expenses on baby care products. Moreover, increasing awareness among women regarding baby hygiene is fueling the market growth in the developing markets of Europe. However, declining birth rate in European countries, and environmental concerns regarding the disposal of baby diapers act as the major barrier in the growth of the market. According to Eurostat, in 2015 Europe witnessed a low fertility rate of 1.58 live births per women. The fertility rate is low as compared to fertility rate of 1.62 live births per women, in 2010. On the other hand, increasing innovations in the technology related to baby diapers such as manufacturing diapers from organic & biodegradable raw materials is expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of market in the coming years.

Segment Analysis

The Europe disposable baby diaper market is segmented on the basis of material type, category, sales channel, and country. By material type, the market is segmented into natural material, and regular material. On the basis of category, the market is segmented as premium, regular, and discount. The sales channel is categorized into online, and retail segment. The retail segment is further segmented into supermarket, discount stores, drug stores, and others. Country wise, the market is segmented into Western Europe, and rest of the Europe. Western Europe includes countries like UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Western Europe is the largest Europe disposable baby diaper market in terms of revenue, by holding more than 75% shares, throughout the forecast period. It is expected to maintain its dominance and grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017-2024.

Request for Customized Report @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/europe-disposable-baby-diaper-market/request-customise-form

Some eminent market players are Abena North America, Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group Nv, Parasol Co, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Honest Company, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Unilever Plc (Seventh Generation, Inc.). In March 2017, The Honest Company collaborated with Major League Baseball to launch the Born a Fan line of diapers for Target, featuring five different team prints. Baseball-loving moms and dads can choose from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

Report Details @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/europe-disposable-baby-diaper-market

About Esticast Research & Consulting :

Esticast Research & Consulting is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a unique combination of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in achieving their goals and overcoming complex challenges. We specialize in providing 360 degree view of the markets to assist clients in determining new opportunities and develop business strategies for the future with data and statistics on changing market dynamics.

Esticast Research & Consulting has expert analysts and consultants with an ability to work in collaboration with clients to meet their business needs and give opportunities to thrive in a competitive world. A comprehensive analysis of industries ranging from healthcare to consumer goods and ICT to BFSI is provided by covering hundreds of industry segments. The research reports offering market forecasts, market entry strategies, and customer intelligence will help clients across the world in harnessing maximum value on their investment and realize their optimum potential.

Contact

Esticast Research & Consulting

S. No.8/2A/1, Vitthal Heights, Above Yashwant, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Tel: 020 6560 6016

Email: help@esticastresearch.com

Web : https://www.esticastresearch.com/