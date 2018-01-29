Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Empty Capsules Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Empty Capsules over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global Empty Capsules Market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report dominated the Global Empty Capsules Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Empty Capsules Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Empty Capsules Market on the basis of Product, Application, and End User.

Global Empty Capsules Market by Product

• Non Gelatin Capsules

• Gelatin Capsules

Global Empty Capsules Market by Application

• Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

• Antianemic Preparations

• Cardiac Therapy Drugs

• Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

• Anti-inflammatory and Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

• Cough and Cold Preparations

• Other Therapeutic Applications

Global Empty Capsules Market by End User

• Nutraceutical Industry

• Cosmeceutical Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Research Laboratories

Global Empty Capsules Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Roxlor LLC

• Qualicaps

• Capscanada Corporation

• Patheon Ltd

• ACG Worldwide.

• Nectar Lifesciences Ltd

• Medicaps Ltd

• JC biological technologies

• Capsugel

• Others

