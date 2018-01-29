The King of Pop Art Nelson De La Nuez is thrilled to present his collection of 3 Bubble timepieces. Special launch events featuring the timepieces and the original paintings with personal appearances by the artist will be organised in major US cities in 2018. More info to come!
Following the success of her Mona Lisa, Elisabetta Fantone will be launching her new Bubble Dali at Art Basel Miami during which an exclusive event will be held at the Hotel National on Wednesday 6th from 7pm. During the Art show, she will also be taking over the National Hotel lighting up the hotel’s façade, exhibiting throughout the hotel her art pieces and designing a Corum suite.
SPECIFICATIONS
BUBBLE 47 MAGICAL
L390/03653 – 390.200.95/0371 EF02
WATCH
Watch Name: BUBBLE 47 MAGICAL
Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 390
Winding system: Automatic
Functions: Hour & Minute
Power reserve: 65 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph
Dimension: 13 1/4”’
Rubies: 30
Movement finishes: Côtes de Genève finishing
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 47 mm
Thickness: 19.60 mm
Case material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment
Bezel material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment
Crown material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment
Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment and with glare proof sapphire crystal
Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM
DIAL
Material: Brass
BRACELET
Material: Vulcanized rubber
Colours: Black
Interhorn/Buckle: 24/20 mm
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: Stainless steel
Buckle distinctive
features: Black PVD treatment
HANDS
Hour and minute: Circle • Blue varnish
BUBBLE 42 POP DE LA NUEZ
L082/03618 – 082.410.20/0379 PO20
BRACELET
Material: Vulcanized rubber
Colours: White
Interhorn/Buckle: 22/18 mm
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: Stainless steel
WATCH
Watch Name: BUBBLE 42 POP DE LA NUEZ
Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 082
Winding system: Automatic
Functions: Hour & Minute • Second
Power reserve: 42 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph
Dimension: 11 1/2”’
Rubies: 21
DIAL
Material: Brass
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 42 mm
Thickness: 16.50 mm
Case material: Stainless steel
Crown material: Stainless steel
Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in stainless steel with glare proof
sapphire crystal
Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM
HANDS
Hour and minute: Leaf • Rhodium-coated • White superluminova
BUBBLE 47 POP DE LA NUEZ
L082/03605 – 082.310.98/0371 PO01
BRACELET
Material: Vulcanized rubber
Colours: Black, red lacquered key
Interhorn/Buckle: 24/20 mm
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: Stainless steel
Buckle distinctive
features: Black PVD treatment
WATCH
Watch Name: BUBBLE 47 POP DE LA NUEZ
Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 082
Winding system: Automatic
Functions: Hour & Minute • Second
Power reserve: 42 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph
Dimension: 11 1/2”’
Rubies: 21
DIAL
Material: Brass
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 47 mm
Thickness: 18.50 mm
Case material: Stainless steel with black PVD treatment
Bezel material: Stainless steel with black PVD treatment
Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in stainless steel with glare proof
sapphire crystal
Back finishes: Black PVD treatment
Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM
HANDS
Hour and minute: Leaf • Black varnish • White superluminova
BUBBLE BIG MAGICAL POP DE LA NUEZ
L390/03635 – 390.101.04/0371 PO01
BRACELET
Material: Vulcanized rubber
Colours: Black, red lacquered key
Interhorn/Buckle: 26.5/22 mm
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: Stainless steel
WATCH
Watch Name: BUBBLE BIG BUBBLE MAGICAL POP DE LA NUEZ
Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 390
Winding system: Automatic
Functions: Hour & Minute
Power reserve: 65 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph
Dimension: 13 1/4”’
Rubies: 30
Movement finishes: Côtes de Genève finishing
DIAL
Material: Brass
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 52 mm
Thickness: 20.20 mm
Case material: Titanium grade 5
Crown material: Titanium grade 5
Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with glare proof sapphire crystal
Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM
HANDS
Hour and minute: Circle • Red-coloured
Recent Comments