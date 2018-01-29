Cardboard boxes are prefabricated boxes, primarily used for packaging goods and materials. Corrugated boxes are majorly used for shipping of goods. These boxes are preferred for packaging, as they possess high durability, light-weightiness, high strength and appealing aesthetic value. The growth of the market is majorly driven by rising demand from electronics industry and recyclability of corrugated boxes. Moreover, rapid industrialization and innovation in design of corrugated boxes has led to an increased demand for packaging of various food & beverage items, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, eventually driving the market growth. However, slow economic recovery and trade activities are expected to restraint the growth of the corrugated boxes market. Additionally, high cost of raw material is also hindering the market growth. Expansion and new product launch are the key strategies adopted by major players in the global corrugated boxes market.

Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on type, printing ink, technology, material, end user and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the corrugated boxes market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the corrugated boxes industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation

By Type

Slotted boxes

• Telescope boxes

• Rigid boxes

• Folder boxes

By Printing Ink

Water-based ink

• UV-curable based ink

• Solvent-based ink

• Hot-melt-based ink

By Printing Technology

Digital printing

• Flexographic printing

• Lithography printing

• Others (Screen, Gravure, and Offset printing technologies)

By Material

Linerboard

• Medium

• Others (starch based adhesives, and wax)

By End User

Food & beverage

• Electronic goods

• Home & personal care goods

• Chemicals

• Textile goods

• Paper products

• Others (Pharmaceuticals, rubber, and tobacco)

Corrugated Boxes Market By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U. K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

