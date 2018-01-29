Market Overview

Cookies are hard or crisp dry baked products basically eaten as snack. It is one of the broadly consumed snacks worldwide, majorly consumed by kids and teenagers. Choco-chip and classic cookies are the highest seller worldwide. Due to rising health issues like diabetes and celiac disease segments like sugar-free and gluten-free are in huge demand and has become one of the fastest growing product categories in global bakery market. New flavors, shapes, taste, and attractive packaging and consumer oriented products are attracting consumers of all age groups. Recently digestive and low calorie segments have created potential market in bakery.

Study Objectives of Cookies Market:

Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments.

To estimate market size by major ingredients, category, product type, specialty type and region.

Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand.

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies.

Company profiling of major players in the market.

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis.

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1924

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that the cookies exports is projected to grow more than 2% annually post the year 2022.

The top 5 exporters of cookies are Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, U.K., Mexico and Canada.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in cookies market are as Mondelēz International (U.S.), Britannia (India), Cadbury (U.K.), CEEMEA (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), Leibniz-Keks (Germany), Goteborgs Ballerina Cookies (Sweden) and Kellogg Co (U.S.)

Reasons to Buy:

The study includes detailed market analysis encompassing macro and micro-markets.

It covers market segmentation by major ingredients, form, product type, source and region.

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns.

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for cookies consumption and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions.

In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report.

The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cookies-market-1924

Intended Audience: