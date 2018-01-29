Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Concentrating Solar Power Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Concentrating Solar Power over the period of 2018 – 2024. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global Concentrating Solar Power Market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report identified that Europe dominated the Global Concentrating Solar Power market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Concentrating Solar Power market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Concentrating Solar Power market on the basis of Technology, and Application.

Global Concentrating Solar Power market by Technology

• Dish

• Parabolic Trough

• Linear Fresnel

• Power Tower

Global Concentrating Solar Power market by Application

• Desalination

• Utilities

• EOR

• Others

Global Concentrating Solar Power market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Abengoa Solar, S.A.

• Novatec Solar

• Acciona Energy

• Brightsource Energy, Inc.

• ZED Solar

• GlassPoint Solar

• Areva Solar

• Torresol Energy

• eSolar Inc.

• Siemens AG

