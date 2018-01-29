Latest industry research report on: Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This research study analyzes the market for CHP installation in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) and capacity (GW). The CHP installation market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, fuel, and region. In terms of region, the market has been further divided into four segments that comprise sixteen countries, which are major players in the global CHP market. For the research, 2014 and 2015 have been taken as the base years, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the CHP business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global CHP market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global CHP market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the CHP business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the supportive government policies for the installation of CHP equipment. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the CHP installation market on the basis of application and technology. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The CHP market was segmented on the basis of type (large-scale and micro & small-scale), by application (residential, commercial, and industrial), by technology (combined cycle, combustion/gas turbine, steam turbine, reciprocating engine, others (microturbine, fuel cell, and waste heat recovery)), and by fuel (natural gas, coal, biomass, others (wood, waste heat, and oil)). A CHP system varies according to its type and application. The CHP installation market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the CHP installation market. Key players in the CHP installation market include 2G Energy AG, ABB Ltd., Aegis Energy Services, Inc., BDR Thermea Group B.V., Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH, Clarke Energy Ltd., Veolia Environnement S.A., Dantherm Power A/S, Edina Ltd., E.ON SE, ENER-G Holdings Plc, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Wärtsilä Corporation, Yanmar Co., Ltd., FuelCell Energy, Inc., and Helen Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

CHP Installation Market: By CHP Type

Large-scale CHP

Micro & Small-scale CHP

CHP Installation Market: By CHP Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

CHP Installation Market: By CHP Technology

Combined Cycle

Steam Turbine

Combustion/Gas Turbine

Reciprocation Engine

Others (Microturbine, Fuel Cell, and Waste Heat Recovery)

CHP Installation Market: By Fuel

Natural Gas

Coal

Biomass

Others (Wood, Waste Heat, and Oil)

CHP Installation Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World

