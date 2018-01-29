Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the world’s most diversified casino entertainment provider, whose predecessor, Harrah’s Entertainment, spent $ 5 billion US dollars on the acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Inc. It operates a total of 50 casinos in seven countries including London, Southend (Australia), Brighton, Egypt and South Africa, owns five casino licenses, and Garry Raffman, chairman, president and chief executive, Harvard Business School is a professor and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caesars Entertainment, formerly known as Hilton, dates back to 1947 when Hilton’s initial operations covered hotel and entertainment casinos. In 1964, the Hilton International Hotel was split into an independent company. In 1970, Hilton resumed entertainment casino operations, once its operating income more than half of the company. Hilton planned to sell its company in 1989 and 1995, but all ended in failure, causing the company to consider spinning off the entertainment casino business. In 1998, Hilton again tried to split its hotel and entertainment casino business because of the stock market volatility that was a big drag in the highly competitive gaming industry. January 2004 company name officially changed to Caesars Entertainment. 2005 Harrah’s Entertainment (Harrah’s Entertainment) over 5 billion US dollars in acquisition of Caesars Entertainment, became the world’s largest casino entertainment company.

As the industry leader in the industry for decades, Caesars Entertainment is one of the most successful and innovative companies in the global casino industry – it is also a source of frustration that many gaming companies are out of business in 2008 under the financial crisis. With the increasingly competitive hotels in The Strip, many casino operators are getting worse days but Caesars Entertainment did not end up overwhelmed by the difficulties, but through innovative sources, Survived a threshold, the achievements of its casino entertainment industry dominance.

However, the times are progressing, science and technology in the development of Caesar entertainment slowly found that traditional tourism, hotel and casino entertainment has no longer be able to create more profits for the company More and more online entertainment projects continue to erode the company’s existing business, just 12-15 years these years, the traditional casino entertainment customers decreased by 5% year on year, Caesar is facing more severe challenges. In the meantime, Caesar began developing his own online entertainment platform as early as the twenty-first century. To cope with the challenges in the new situation, a series of well-established internet casino entertainment development systems were introduced in conjunction with the prevailing “sharing” model at the end of 17. Specifically, “sharing” means activation of idle value. In the next step, Caesar will gradually integrate its own limited locations and online platforms to create higher profits for the company and to develop a shared economy that has become an important strategic plan for the company’s development.

