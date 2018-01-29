Latest industry research report on: Global Biomass Boiler Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The biomass boiler market report by Transparency Market Research provides in-depth analysis of the biomass boiler market globally in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) based on the annual sales of biomass boilers. The market for biomass boilers has been segmented on the basis of feedstock type, product type, end-user, application, and country/region. The market based on feedstock type, has been segmented into woody biomass, agriculture & forest residues, biogas & energy crops, urban residues, and others. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into stokers, bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boilers, and circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers.

On the basis of end-user, the market for biomass boilers has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. For residential and commercial end-user segments, we have considered boiler sizes/electrical output of 0.01 MW to 1 MW and for industrial end-user segment we have considered only those boilers with an electrical/heat output of 1 MW to 5 MW. Major applications of biomass boilers considered in the report are heating and power generation. The regional segments included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. These regional segments are further divided into country-wise segments. The report provides a detailed growth forecast for the period 2016-2024, considering 2015 as the baseline year. Projections have been provided for revenue (US$ Mn) through the annual sales of biomass boilers. The report also provides historical data of the biomass boiler market for the year 2014.

The report includes the key market dynamics affecting the demand for biomass boilers. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. A comprehensive competitive landscape, which includes company market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis, has also been provided in this report. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global biomass boilers market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global biomass boilers market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition.

The study also includes the value chain of the global biomass boiler market which provides a glimpse of key suppliers, manufacturers, distribution channels as well as interaction of suppliers and buyers with end-users. The company market share analysis has been done considering the revenue and global penetration of key market players in the biomass boiler industry. The attractiveness involves benchmarking and ranking each technology and region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for each technology in the current scenario as well as in the near future.

Some of the key market participants in the biomass boiler market are Advanced Recycling Equipment, Inc., General Electric Company, Baxi Group Limited, Ecovision Systems Ltd., Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd., ETA Heiztechnik GmbH, Amec Foster Wheeler plc, SVECOM PE Srl, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc., Jernforsen Energi System AB, Justsen Energiteknik A/S, Kohlbach Holding GmbH, LAMBION Energy Solutions GmbH, Leroux & Lotz Technologies, Lin-KaMaskinfabrik A/S, Mawera UK Ltd., Nexterra Systems Corporation, Polytechnik Group, RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc., Schmid AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Thermax Ltd.,VAS Energy Systems International GmbH, Wellons, Inc., Wood Energy Ltd., and Zhengzhou BoilerCo., Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details (if available), business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.The global biomass boiler market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Feedstock Type Analysis

Woody Biomass

Agriculture & Forest Residues

Biogas & Energy Crops

Urban Residues

Others

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Product Type Analysis

Stoker Boilers

Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers

Global Biomass Boiler Market: End-user Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Application Analysis

Heating

Power Generation

Global Biomass Boiler Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Sweden

Finland

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

