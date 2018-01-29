The report on global application management services market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the application management services market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global application management services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global application management services market covers segments such as service, deployment and application. The service segments include system integration, modernization, consulting, database management, support & maintenance. On the basis of deployment the global application management services market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Furthermore, on the basis of application the application management services market is segmented as public sector, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, and BFSI.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/855

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/855

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global application management services market such as, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Accenture plc, Atos S.E., Capgemini Group S.A., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Science Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., IBM Corp., Infosys Ltd., and NTT Data Corp.