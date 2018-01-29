Boulevard Hotel Bangkok is the new and improved Amari Hotel. It offers the same facilities and services, but better than ever.

[Bangkok, 1/29/2018] — Boulevard Hotel Bangkok is better than ever. Formerly known as the Amari Hotel on Sukhumvit, it is now a friendly 4-star hotel along the legendary Sukhumvit Road.

The 4-star hotel features a wide range of facilities and services that guests can enjoy—from free Wi-Fi in the rooms to a refreshing outdoor swimming pool. Moreover, the hotel is right in the middle of the city, so local establishments are easily accessible by hotel guests.

An Oasis in the Middle of the Bustling Bangkok Streets

Boulevard Hotel Bangkok is an oasis in the middle of Bangkok’s bustling streets. It features a wide range of high-quality facilities and services. So, hotel guests will surely find something that suits their personal lifestyle.

Guests who are looking for leisure and relaxation will enjoy the babysitting services, the fitness centre, and the swimming pool in a tropical garden. Alternatively, guests who are on a business trip will enjoy the business centre with Internet access as well as the banqueting and meeting facilities.

Generally speaking, however, all guests can take advantage of the hotel’s free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, limousine service, laundry and dry-cleaning service, lobby lounge and bar, restaurants, and overall international environment. On-call medical service and money exchange are also available.

The Bangkok Experience, Right in the Heart of the City

Boulevard Hotel Bangkok invites guests to experience Bangkok culture. The 4-star hotel is centrally located, so the city’s top attractions and activities are easily accessible.

Hotel guests can simply take a 5-minute walk to Nana Skytrain and, from there, head to Bangkok’s most famous attractions. Alternatively, guests who just want to explore can just step out of the hotel premises and the establishments and the markets near Sukhumvit Road.

About Boulevard Hotel Bangkok

Boulevard Hotel Bangkok is a 4-star hotel on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand. Its central location makes it an easy choice for people who are looking for a place to stay.

The hotel features high-quality facilities and services that guests will surely enjoy. Furthermore, its location is near a variety of fine dining and street food establishments, trendy nightclubs and backpacker bars, and glitzy malls and local markets—all part of the unique Bangkok experience.

To book a room, today, please visit http://www.boulevardbangkok.com/.