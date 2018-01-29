42nd Nursing and Healthcare Congress is unique forum to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of nursing and healthcare, public health professionals, nurse educators, researchers, nurse managers, physicians, paediatricians and healthcare professionals provides the ideal environment to disseminate and gain current knowledge in the area of Nursing and Healthcare. Nurses and other healthcare professionals will have the opportunity to network with colleagues and exhibitors; discuss best practice research, safety-related outcomes, competencies, and challenges.

This is an excellent opportunity to share your best practice initiative, research project, or provide continuing education as it relates current issues. The conference offers participants breakout sessions highlighting clinical projects, education and research studies. Nursing is among the fastest-growing fields, and it has a robust job market, which makes it very attractive to people in search of a new or first career.

Nursing congress aims to discover advances in health practice, management and education in relation to health disparities as well as a breadth of other topics. According to the reports, Total spending on health care of Canada in 2016 amounted to an estimated $206 billion, or 11.3 percent. Health care’s share of GDP is expected to increase marginally by 2018, to 11.6 percent. Provincial and territorial governments are forecast to spend $135 billion in 2015, accounting for 65% of total health expenditure in the country.