92.7 BIG FM in association with Zee Classic is all set to make you nostalgic with a ‘Retro in a Metro’ festival showcasing retro-films. The impressive line-up will be screened for 3 consecutive days at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Starting January 26, 2018, the upcoming festival will screen cult films such as ‘Mother India,’ ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro ‘and’ Andaz Apna Apna’ amongst others. The schedule of the film festival will be as follows:

26th Jan

Auditorium Stein

6:30 pm: Mother India (Hindi/172mins) Dir. Mehboob Khan.

9:30 pm: Mr India (Hindi/181mins) Dir. Shekhar Kapur

Gulmohar

6:30 pm: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (Hindi/132mins) Dir. Kundan Shah.

8.45pm: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (Hindi/176mins)

27th Jan

Gulmohar

6:30 pm: Andaz Apna Apna (Hindi/161mins) Dir. Rajkumar Santoshi.

9.15 pm: Dil Chahta Hai (Hindi/185mins) Dir. Farhan Akhtar.

28th Jan

Gulmohar

6:30 pm: Golmal (Hindi/150mins) Dir. Hrishikesh Mukherjee,

9.00 pm: Satya (Hindi/171mins) Dir. Ram Gopal Varma.

So, come and relive the retro era with your loved ones.

Event: Retro in a Metro with 92.7 BIG FM & Zee Classic

Date: January 26 -28, 2018

Timings: 6:30 PM Onwards

Venue: The Stein Auditorium & Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003