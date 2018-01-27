As per the report “Pressure Pumping Market By Service Type, (Hydraulic fracturing, Cementing), By Well Type, (Horizontal, Vertical), By Resource Type, (Conventional, Unconventional), Estimation & forecast, 2016 – 2024.” The global pressure pumping market was valued at $88.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $314.14 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2024. In 2016, the Hydraulic Fracturing segment generated the highest revenue share in the global pressure pumping market. The highest growth will be experienced by cementing service market, having a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. Among major regions, North American Pressure Pumping market was the highest revenue generating market in 2016.

“A considerable increase in the exploration of unconventional resources and their exploitation is the most important driver for the global market. The pressure pumping technology is a versatile technology which could be used to recover both conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The future scope for the industry is high as per the growing energy requirements and depletion rate of conventional oil resources.”

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/pressure-pumping-market/request-sample

Hydraulic fracturing expected to dominate the pressure pumping market holding more than 70% of the total market share in 2016

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a process in which water, sand and chemicals are pumped underground to break apart the rock and release the gas. In past decades, an extensive use of hydraulic fracturing has been noticed in the North American countries. Fracking is is highly effective, efficient and productive method for reaching deep and difficult to reach zones below the earth’s crust. According to the statistics revealed by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), nearly 50% of the total oil wells in the U.S. are hydraulically fractured.

Unconventional resources will experience the highest exploration, witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Unconventional resource exploration through pressure pumping is an emerging market trend and is expected to hold highest growth rate of 19.2% throughout the entire forecast period. The market held nearly 40% of the global market share in 2016. Advancements in the exploration methodologies have made unconventional oil sources more accessible for the E & C companies, and have reduced the cost of extraction. As conventional sources of oil are getting exhausted and getting too expensive to use, unconventional sources are expected to make up a larger share of fossil fuel production in the near future. According to a research done by EIA, the world has 7576.6 trillion cubic feet of wet shale gas and 418.9 billion barrels of tight oil which is technically recoverable.

Request for customization @ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/pressure-pumping-market/request-customise-form

Vertical well pressure pumping service segment governed the overall market holding more than 70% market share.

The vertical wells, also called as conventional wells is the majorly drilled well type by the exploration and production companies in order to exploit conventional oil and gas reservoirs for petroleum, CNG and crude oil. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. However, an extensive use of horizontal well drilling procedures for reaching unconventional oil resources such as shale oil, tight oil and others, will lead the very market to grow with the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period.

The global pressure pumping market is driven by rapid depletion of conventional energy reservoirs and shifting trend towards unconventional reservoirs. However, high risks of environmental hazards and high initial cost investment may resist the market growth. Many companies are still using the traditional ways of oil and gas extraction which is also a growth hindering factor. Changing exploration trends and constantly increasing demand of power can act as a future opportunities for the Pressure Pumping Market.

To know more about the report, visit at https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/pressure-pumping-market

About Esticast Research & Consulting :

Esticast Research & Consulting is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a unique combination of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in achieving their goals and overcoming complex challenges. We specialize in providing 360 degree view of the markets to assist clients in determining new opportunities and develop business strategies for the future with data and statistics on changing market dynamics.

Esticast Research & Consulting has expert analysts and consultants with an ability to work in collaboration with clients to meet their business needs and give opportunities to thrive in a competitive world. A comprehensive analysis of industries ranging from healthcare to consumer goods and ICT to BFSI is provided by covering hundreds of industry segments. The research reports offering market forecasts, market entry strategies, and customer intelligence will help clients across the world in harnessing maximum value on their investment and realize their optimum potential.

Contact

Esticast Research & Consulting

S. No.8/2A/1, Vitthal Heights, Above Yashwant, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Tel: 020 6560 6016

Email: help@esticastresearch.com

Web : https://www.esticastresearch.com/