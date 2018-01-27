Kapil Jaykumar Pathare Director of VIP Clothing Ltd judges Mr. Dubai 2017

Never short of quotable quotes, Kapil Jaykumar Pathare Director of VIP comes before us in multiple avatars. Sometimes he is an author, sometimes he is an entrepreneur & sometimes he is a judge. Described as the voice of entrepreneurial India, Kapil Pathare will judge Mr. Dubai 2017- A Fashion, Fitness, Talent and Wit Extravaganza !!!.

“Confidence & self belief is the key to success” Yes, he knows the lingo of the youth, pageants & style and has a piece of advice for everyone. Hence, Kapil Pathare fits the bill of a judge to crown the much deserved Mr. Dubai 2017.

“It is an incredible platform where you get a strong mentorship from the experts, plus the feedback of judges. I am very happy to be a part of the panel. I wish all the contestants a good luck” says Kapil Pathare

Mr. Dubai is an annual male modeling search competition which showcases talent, fashion, fitness and personality. It aims to promote brotherhood among the diverse community living in Dubai.