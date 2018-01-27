JAR Capital provides wealth structuring advice for ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices.

Our services are offered from our Gibraltar office and designed to protect and grow private wealth by determining the optimal structure to hold and custody assets. We maintain a worldwide network of contacts, with whom we collaborate closely, in the fiduciary and company management fields.

We are specialists in setting up sophisticated structures including trusts, private trust companies, groups of companies, limited partnerships, or foundations, depending on the particular needs of our clients. We have a thorough understanding of the sorts of international tax issues which ultra high net worth individuals face. Francis Menassa has been in the industry for many years and is highly respected.

Our in-house advisers are at ease with many of the latest international tax developments and challenges such as US and UK FATCA and the automatic exchange of information, transfer pricing and VAT changes.

We advise on the administration and governance of family office structures, working closely with corporate trustees and lawyers in the relevant jurisdictions. We create and implement effective vehicles for acquiring, holding and managing various types of private assets such as real estate, aircraft, yachts, artwork and racehorses. We coordinate with the relevant experts depending on the assets held and the structures required.

