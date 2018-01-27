There are so many peoples who actually want to do donations but lack of money or their personal problem they are unable to do same. but with AdFund.in they can able to do free donation and to be a part of new system.

How it Works??

1. Visit Daily

Visit Daily to AdFund.in

2. Watch an ad

Click on your destination site icon where you want to go then one ad page will appeare wait for 5 to 10 seconds till Skip Adbutton come and click on that.The money generated by the ad funds is your donation.

3. That’s it

Congrats, you just made a donation for a GO/NGO.

Then what ?

80% of the money generated by the advertising is given to the GO/NGO.

&

20% are used to development & expansion of AdFund.in.

FAQ

​All the answers to the most common questions

How can I make a free donation?

After visiting adfund.in, you can get started by simply clicking on one of the destination site icon. This will open an ad that you will watch for at least five seconds. Feel free to click on the ad if the product or service interests you. When you are done watching the ad, then your donation is done.

How is it possible for a donation to be free?

You essentially pay for your donation with the five to ten seconds of attention that you give to the product or service being promoted. The advertiser sets aside a budget and you, by watching the ad, operate the transfer of revenues from the advertiser’s budget to the GO/NGO.

​How is my donation distributed?

80% of the funds generated by your attention to the ads are distributed to GO/NGOs. 20% of the funds contribute to the operations and development of the AdFund.in

How much time i can visit to adfund.in & click on the ads?​.​​

You can visit unlimited times to adfund.in but we strongly recommend only 10 click on ad in 24hrs.

​How i will know where money is donated?

you will get Report of Earning and Donation on AdFund.in’s Report section and on Official Facebook Page www.fb.com/adfund.in

​How is AdFund.in financed?

20% of your donation goes toward the development & expansion of AdFund.in.